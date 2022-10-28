Charges filed in East St. Louis hit-and-run that took life of 59-year-old on bicycle

An East St. Louis man was charged with failing to report a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man on his bicycle.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office announced multiple felony charges related to the incident against Brion C. Earts, 28. They include failure to report an accident involving a death, reckless homicide and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Freddie Perry was riding his bicycle near 19th and State streets at about 2:17 a.m. on Aug. 24, when police said, he was struck by a silver-colored vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

A responding East St. Louis police officer spotted a silver-colored vehicle with Illinois plates heading west away from the scene, Assistant Chief Ranodore Foggs said the day after the crash. The vehicle had damage to its front end and windshield, he said. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped across the Poplar Street Bridge into Missouri, said Foggs.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.