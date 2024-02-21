New charges filed in fatal June 2023 crash that killed Missouri teen in Nashville

A Nashville man is charged with one count reckless homicide and two counts reckless endangerment in connection to a June 9 crash that killed a 17-year-old girl.

.Police say Aidan Chenoweth, 23, was driving east at speeds in excess of 90 mph on Interstate 24 at the Haywood Lane ramp when he lost control and struck the front of Sofia Balk's vehicle, causing both vehicles to lose control.

Balk, of Chesterfield, Mo., was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. Two of her passengers and Chenoweth were both treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged after June 2023 crash killed Missouri teen in Nashville