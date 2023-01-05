Charges filed in fatal shooting of St. Paul man, 22, returning home from work

A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old as he was returning home from work in St. Paul’s North End last week.

Arteze Owen Kinerd, 20, faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 27 killing of Alex Becker. An autopsy showed Becker, who was a 2019 graduate of Como Park Senior High School, had been shot six times.

Kinerd is scheduled to make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday.

Becker “was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother,” his aunt previously wrote on a fundraising website.

A 911 caller reported shots fired and officers responded on Dec. 27 just before midnight. They located Becker in an alley in the 500 block of West Lawson Avenue and he died at the scene, police said Dec. 28.

Surveillance video shows three men running down an alley that Becker had just walked down, then four rapid gunshots followed by three rapid gunshots and a final gunshot, according to the criminal complaint.

As of Thursday, no other cases have been presented for charging consideration in the killing, according to an attorney’s office spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Mike Ernster, St. Paul police spokesman, said Wednesday. It “will go on as long as we believe there are leads to follow and suspects to pursue,” he said.

Kinerd twice was adjudicated delinquent — the juvenile version of being found guilty — for first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County, according to Thursday’s complaint.

