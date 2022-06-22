Charges filed by Fresno DA in alleged DUI crash that killed Madera man on Father’s Day

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed multiple felony charges against a Parlier man in the Father’s Day collision that killed a Madera man and injured his wife and two children.

Narayana Haridasa Zerr, 35, faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, causing great bodily injuries while intoxicated, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

In a news release, the district attorney’s office said he might face 16 years in prison. Zerr will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Fresno County Superior Court.

Ashton Mckiearnan, 41, died in the crash in Clovis that happened just before 7 p.m. on Ashlan Avenue near East Siverly Lane, when the driver of a black truck crossed over into the eastbound side and slammed head-on into the Mckiearnan family’s Nissan sedan.

Mckiearnan’s injured wife is also 41. Their injured children were described as a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old. The California Highway Patrol said one child sustained major injuries.

