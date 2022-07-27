Charges filed after Fresno police accuse man of double homicide. Video has surfaced

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man police have accused of the double murder of a couple after a social media feud, records show.

The Fresno Bee obtained video of the fight that ended in gunfire that killed 19-year-old Nicole Diaz and 17-year-old Noah Golding.

Prosecutors filed a murder and a voluntary manslaughter charge on Tuesday against Nicholas House, 21, records show. He was not in custody on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was provided to The Bee by a third party who did not record the incident themselves. The third party is not being named by The Bee for fear of reprisal.

Fresno police made an arrest June 1 of House, whom they accused of the shooting that followed a fight between Diaz and another young woman. Police say the two had feuded with each other online.

House was released after prosecutors did not immediately file charges.

The video depicts Diaz on top of the other young woman as Golding circles them and is holding what appears to be a bat, according to Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Golding also appears to kick or stomp on the other young woman, the video shows. Then the camera pans away as gunfire rings out and people who were watching flee.

Police recovered two guns from the scene, Cervantes said, which included the weapon used to kill the couple and a second gun whose history remains unclear.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges.

Nicole Diaz and Noah Golding

The night of the homicides

Diaz and the other young woman met May 31 on Argyle Avenue, which is northeast of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue, to fight about 1:20 a.m. following their interaction online, police said.

Diaz was pronounced deceased at the scene after officers arrived. Golding was pronounced dead after being take to Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Officers soon after the incident made a traffic stop at Peach and Belmont avenues of a white Chevrolet Malibu that left the scene carrying a 16-year-old and House, according to police.

Story continues

The teen was released and the House was ultimately arrested, police said. He was in possession of a semi-automatic weapon, according to police.

Fresno police confirmed Golding was the brother of Isiah Murrietta-Golding, an unarmed 16-year-old who a Fresno police sergeant fatally shot in the back of the head as the boy fled in 2017.

Their mother, Christina Pauline Lopez of Madera, was accused in October of using money she won in a lawsuit over the killing of Isiah to buy guns for Fresno gang members.