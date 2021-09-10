Charges filed after garage fire

Sep. 10—WINNEBAGO — The Winnebago teenager who was arrested Thursday after a suspected arson now faces charges for burglary and negligently causing a fire.

A criminal complaint in Faribault County District Court states Connie Bergeron, 18, of Blue Earth, rode her bicycle to Winnebago after an argument at home at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. She reportedly went into a garage around 12:18 a.m. Thursday, got cold, and used a lighter she found to light sticks on fire.

When the fire grew out of control, the teen said she got scared and left, according to the complaint. She then went to the local Casey's gas station, where she told a worker about the fire.

Bergeron's burglary charge is a gross misdemeanor, while her negligent fire charge is a misdemeanor.

