Charges filed on homeless father in abuse of teens case

Nov. 10—The Newton County prosecutor's office filed child abuse charges on a homeless man involved in a domestic violence incident with his two teenage children early Monday morning outside a Joplin restaurant.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis said officers were called at 12:16 a.m. to the Wendy's at 4500 S. Highway 43 regarding a man fighting with his two children in the parking lot of the business.

Davis said officers determined that Dennis L. Shofler, 54, of Joplin, who was intoxicated, had been physically scrapping with his 17-year-old son. Shofler, his son and 15-year-old daughter were determined to be homeless and living out of their car, Davis said.

Officers took Shofler into custody on suspicion of child abuse or neglect, and Newton County Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Davis said no one required medical attention because of the dispute, and the son and daughter were turned over to the care of a friend of the family.