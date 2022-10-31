Charges filed after June accidental drug overdose at Garnet Lane apartments in North Huntingdon

Oct. 31—A former North Huntingdon man was arrested last week after township police said he called 911 seeking medical attention for a neighbor but then refused to provide details about where the neighbor was, according to court papers.

The neighbor, Adam R. Pascale, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Police charged Christopher M. Fuentes, 34, who previously lived in New Mexico, with obstructing emergency services for the June 23 incident at the Garnet Lane apartment building.

Fuentes called for help around 5 a.m. and identified himself using a false name, requesting help for Pascale who Fuentes said appeared to be intoxicated. Fuentes then refused to give dispatchers a location or description of Pascale and later claimed Pascale was fine and had walked away, according to court papers.

When police arrived to try to locate the person in need of medical attention, Fuentes denied calling 911 though phone records officers said they obtained later indicated he had. Fuentes told authorities that he was outside his apartment around 3 a.m. when he saw Pascale, who was sweating profusely, and the pair hung out before Pascale retired to his own apartment, according to court papers.

Records indicated Fuentes again called 911 at 11:40 a.m. to report finding Pascale unresponsive. Fuentes said he went to Pascale's apartment and found him lying on the living room floor covered with blankets, according to court papers. Pascale was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bail for Fuentes was set at $10,000. He was being held at a jail in Venango County, where he was sentenced to six to 12 months on escape, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges stemming from an Aug. 15 incident. He did not have an attorney listed in the new case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .