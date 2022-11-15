Charges filed after man allegedly drugs woman and posts sexually explicit videos of them online

Nov. 15—WILKES-BARRE — Police filed charges against Tyrone Hudson after a woman said he drugged her and posted videos of them having sex to an online pornography site without her permission.

Hudson, 35, of South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Monday on misdemeanor charges of sexual extortion and unlawful dissemination of intimate images. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the woman contacted them in August about the videos that were taken in a hotel room in May. The Times Leader is not identifying the woman because of the charges filed in the case.

According to the criminal complaint: The woman said she had been drinking and smoking marijuana with Hudson in New York and had a consensual sexual encounter before traveling to Wilkes-Barre in early May. The woman said Hudson drugged her without her knowledge during their encounter. They checked into the hotel, but the woman said she had limited recollection of what happened there.

The woman said she later had an argument with Hudson after learning he was bi-sexual. During the argument, Hudson informed the woman he had previously drugged her.

The woman said she did not inform police sooner because it was not until Aug. 27 that she learned about the videos posted to Pornhub.com by Hudson. She identified Hudson in one video and noticed the carpet and bedding in the other video matched those in the hotel room. She said she first reported the videos to police in New York and was then referred to police in Wilkes-Barre.

The woman said the videos were taken down after she reported they were taken and posted without her consent.

Police obtained a search warrant and on Sept. 15 issued it to MG Freesites Ltd., the company that maintains and controls the legal records for Pornhub.com. A day later police received the requested information about the videos. It showed they were uploaded on July 24 by a person with the account name used by Hudson the woman provided to police. The videos were removed from the site on Aug. 28, but not before one was viewed 943 times and the other 7,277 times.

