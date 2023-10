Oct. 20—A St. Joseph man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for shooting another person in the leg early Thursday morning.

Zachary D. Whiters allegedly approached another man outside a local business at just after 1 a.m. and displayed a gun. He then followed the man to South 11th and Atchison streets where he fired seven rounds towards the victim's vehicle, hitting him with one, according to court documents.