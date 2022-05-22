Charges filed in mass shooting that killed 2, injured 7 outside Near North Side McDonald’s: Chicago cops

Two men have been charged in connection with a mass shooting Thursday night that left two people dead and seven injured, blocks from Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, police said.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release Saturday night. Sanders was also wanted on a warrant.

Kameron Abram, 20, is facing one charge of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Both men were arrested at about 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North State Street.

Sanders is believed to be the man who minutes earlier opened fire into a large crowd near State Street and Chicago Avenue, killing two people and injuring seven, police said.

“He fled into the subway system, but was quickly located by responding officers,” police said in the news release.

The two fatalities in the shooting included Antonio Wade, 30, who died due to multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police had said he was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The second fatality was a still-unidentified 31-year-old man, who died of a gunshot wound to the back at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The men are slated to appear in bond court on Sunday.