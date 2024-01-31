Charges filed in New Mexico in former Ferndale resident's 2014 murder

Jan. 31—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A New Mexico man is behind bars, facing homicide charges, accused of the 2014 killing of a co-worker who was a Johnstown-area native.

Albuquerque police said DNA test results received late last year enabled them to charge Lance Beaton, saying the 59-year-old man murdered Danette Webb, who volunteered alongside him at a faith-based New Mexico charity called Noonday.

Webb was 53 years old.

She was found deceased and bound with duct tape in her home by police in Albuquerque after friends became concerned when she did not show up for work in June 2014, police said in a media release.

"Detectives ... developed a lead this year that led to a suspect who also worked with Webb at Noonday in the past," Albuquerque police wrote, saying Beaton was interviewed soon after.

"Detectives learned today that the DNA sample for Beaton matched the DNA from the scene of the 2014 murder."

Webb's friends spoke to The Tribune- Democrat about her death in 2014, describing the 1978 Ferndale Area graduate as a kind "free spirit," who often raised a peace sign for photographs and played flute in the Yellow Jackets' marching band.

On Monday, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale — who grew up in the same neighborhood as Webb's family — said classmates were relieved to hear charges have been filed after nine difficult years.

He said classmates often shared updates in the case on a Class of 1978 social media page, "and thank God" Beaton will now be brought to justice.

"She was such a giving person. She worked as a counselor trying to help people who'd been in trouble," Rigby said.

He credited Albuquerque's law enforcement for sticking with the case — and the community for continuing to provide leads that eventually led them to a suspect.

"Because you never know what little piece of information — something that might seem like no big deal — can lead to a big break in a case," said Rigby, a former Ferndale police chief.