Charges filed months after SUV slams into Marshall-Shadeland home, injuring 4

Charges have been filed after a black Chevy Tahoe SUV slammed into a home on Woodland Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on December 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Months into the investigation, Pittsburgh police now say driver Dennis Harris was drunk and filed a series of charges on Wednesday.

Newly filed police paperwork revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .255, more than three times the legal limit.

He also allegedly traveled at a speed of 70 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone seconds before the crash.

Investigators say nine people were inside the house and six were kids.

Two of those kids were injured by flying debris.

Harris, according to police, was also severely injured and went to the hospital in critical condition.

Court filings show Harris has had his driving privileges suspended since 2004.

He’s charged with nine counts of reckless endangerment as well as DUI and several other related charges.

Harris has been ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 20.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local school board member resigns, accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with teenage girl Young woman reported missing out of Hempfield Township charged after incident deemed hoax Senior housing facility in Homewood infested with bed bugs, residents say Pittsburgh area Jenny Craig locations shut down after company-wide closure DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts