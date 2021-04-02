Charges filed in Murrysville area, April 1, 2021
Apr. 1—Charges filed with Murrysville District Judge Charles Conway in Export. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
—Cynthia Kiebler, 61, of Washington Township with driving under the influence following a March 22 crash on Mamont Road.
—Michael J. Green, 58, of Wilkinsburg with driving under the influence and related traffic counts, following a March 21 traffic stop on Route 22.
—Malcolm J. Long, 25, of West Newton with recklessly endangering another person, following a March 9 incident in the parking lot of a Franklin Plaza business in Murrysville.
—Damien E. Long, 24, of West Newton with recklessly endangering another person, following a March 9 incident in the parking lot of a Franklin Plaza business in Murrysville.
—Jason A. Lewis, 48, of McKeesport with drug possession, recklessly endangering another person and a related traffic count, following a March 9 incident in the parking lot of a Franklin Plaza business in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .