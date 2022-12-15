Charges filed in November murder of Monessen teen

A Monessen teenager is being charged as an adult in the November murder of another teenager, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

According to a news release, Monessen police and Westmoreland County detectives were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street on Nov. 19 for an individual who had been shot.

The victim, 16-year-old Amari Altomore, died the next day at a hospital from his injuries.

Investigators have filed charges against 16-year-old Terry Newton. Newton has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

