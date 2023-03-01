Charges are filed over Conneaut Lake power outage

Mar. 1—SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — An Allegheny County woman has been charged by police in connection with a crash that knocked out power in the Conneaut Lake area the evening of Feb. 19.

Robin Goughler, 47, of 514 Dawson Ave., Apartment 2, Avalon, was driving south on Route 18 on the east side of Conneaut Lake when her sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Feb. 19, north of Iroquois Road.

Goughler's southbound vehicle went into the northbound lane, but she then overcorrected her steering. The SUV crossed back into the southbound lane and then went off the west side of the road, up an embankment and struck an electric utility pole, police said.

The impact then knocked out power to more than 1,500 Penn Power electric customers in the Conneaut Lake area, according to FirstEnergy Corp.'s outage map.

Power was out for several hours, according to police.

Goughler has been charged by Conneaut Lake police with driving under the influence and two summary traffic counts in connection with the crash.

The charges have been sent via first class mail, according to online court records. Goughler faces a preliminary hearing on the charges March 28 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard in Linesville.