Charges filed after Palace Bar shooting

Mar. 29—SUPERIOR — A Superior man who allegedly shot a gun in the Palace Bar during a fight March 18 made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on March 22.

Jaylon James Brown, 26, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. A cash bond of $1,000 and signature bond of $10,000 were set for Brown. He was ordered to have no contact with the Palace Bar and not to use or possess alcohol, dangerous weapons or firearms. Another condition of his bond is that he not frequent establishments whose primary purpose is to serve or sell alcohol.

Superior police responded to the Palace Bar around 1:47 a.m. March 18 for a report of a fight in the bar with gunshots fired.

Video surveillance showed a man punched another man in the back of the head, leading to an exchange of words between the two and a fight involving multiple people, according to the criminal complaint. As the bouncer approached and tried to pull people back, a man identified as Brown could be seen pointing and firing a handgun toward the people fighting, the complaint said. The video showed the muzzle flash and people ducking, running and attempting to flee.

It appeared the bullet traveled through the glass door in the rear of the bar and lodged in the drywall of the entryway. It did not appear that anyone was struck by the bullet, according to the complaint.

A bullet hole was discovered in the drywall of the entryway approximately 6 to 7 feet up the wall. There was no exit hole, and it appeared that the bullet ricocheted somewhere between the drywall and the brick wall, the criminal complaint said. Officers were not able to retrieve the bullet, as it would have caused significant damage to the drywall.

Officers recognized the shooter in the video as Brown from prior contacts, according to the criminal complaint.

The charge, a class F felony, carries a maximum penalty of 12 1/2 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000. Brown waived the time limits for his preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

A second gun was allegedly drawn during the altercation, but no shot was fired. Devin Hakeem Franklin, 22, of Superior was charged with carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, a class A misdemeanor, in connection with the incident. He also made his initial appearance in court on March 22. A $1,000 signature bond was set for Franklin, with the same bond conditions as Brown.

Franklin came to the Superior Police Department three days after the incident to talk to Det. Griff Coffman, according to the criminal complaint. He told the detective he had been at the Palace Bar when the incident occurred. At one point, another man swung a pool cue at him. Franklin said he responded by brandishing a gun, for which he has a conceal and carry license, but he did not fire. Video footage from the bar confirmed Franklin's version of the events, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Franklin faces a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. His next court appearance was set for April 25.