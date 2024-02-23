Charges filed in Ravenna overdose death

An Akron man is accused of providing illegal drugs that caused the fatal overdose of a Ravenna man in January.

Gene Arnall Hill, 41, was charged Wednesday with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Tyrece D. Luttrell, according to records from Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Ravenna police responded to a report from Luttrell's family members that he was overdosing at his Ravenna Avenue home Jan. 19. Officers found him lying on his back, apparently not breathing but with a slight pulse.

After three doses of Narcan had no apparent effect on Luttrell, officers did chest compressions until EMS arrived a short time later and took over.

Luttrell was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where it was reported he was breathing, but not alert.

Wayne Enders, administrator with the Portage County Coroner's Office, said the date of Luttrell's death was Jan. 21, and the cause was ruled "fentanyl toxicity."

Police said that during an investigation, they learned that Luttrell had a long history of drug addiction, particularly heroin. However, at the time of his death, he was employed and had been in rehab. A family member told police that until his overdose, Luttrell had been clean for seven months.

Luttrell's girlfriend told police that he had given her significant support in her efforts at overcoming her own addiction to meth. Police said the girlfriend did not have any information about drug use by Luttrell, but she mentioned that she last spoke to him by phone a few hours before his death and she believed he was under the influence at that time.

According to the report, police attained a warrant for an examination of Luttrell's phone. The report does not say what specifically was found, but the examination was completed Wednesday, the day the charge was filed and a warrant was issued for Hill's arrest.

According to a Summit County Jail inmate roster, Hill was incarcerated Friday in the jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.

Police said a request has been made that Hill be held in the jail for transfer to Portage County when Summit County is ready to release him.

