Charges filed in Rowlett standoff, infant death

Aug. 20—A Rowlett man remains in custody on multiple charges filed in connection with a welfare call earlier this month which resulted in the death of his infant son.

"We are waiting on the Dallas ME Office to determine the cause of death," Rowlett Police Department Detective Cruz Hernandez said Friday evening.

Frederick Capers, 48, was being held in custody in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on a charge of jnjury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a total of $15,000 bond on three counts of assault on a peace officer.

According to a release from Rowlett police, on Aug. 5 at 6:20 p.m. a mother of an 8 month old male called police asking for Rowlett Police to check on the welfare of her son and her husband. Officers tried to talk to the husband but he closed the door on police. Officers entered the garage and found the 8 month old deceased in a parked vehicle. The father refused to come out of the house. Rowlett SWAT members entered the house and took him into custody.

Three members of the SWAT team were treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the operation and were released.