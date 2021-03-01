Charges filed in Saturday morning fatal crash

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read
Mar. 1—One man was in custody this morning, charged with multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with an early Saturday morning fatal crash just south of Greenville.

Dylan Mark Owen, 22, of Cooper was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $250,000 on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident , which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Accord.

Additional details concerning the deceased and injured persons in the accident were not immediately available.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, with each charge punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10years in prison.

Each count also carries an optional fine of up to $10,000.

It was unknown as of press time whether Owen has an attorney, or will be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Court in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.

