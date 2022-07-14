Charges filed in separate domestic disturbances Tuesday

Jul. 14—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed felony charges on suspects in two separate domestic disturbances Tuesday in Joplin.

Police responded at 2:35 a.m. to a disturbance at 117 S. McKinley Ave. and arrested 41-year-old James L. Fuget Jr.

Police Capt. William Davis said Fuget allegedly became intoxicated and assaulted his wife, Angelleea A. Daniels, 31, by dragging her by her hair and slamming her head against a kitchen cabinet and then punching her several times. When their 13-year-old daughter started to call for help, he purportedly tried to stop her by pushing her to the floor and holding her.

Davis said Daniels and the girl did not require immediate medical attention. Fuget was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault and a single count of first-degree child endangerment.

Officers were called at 2:51 p.m. to 629 N. Pearl Ave. where Belinda S. Williams, 38, told them that she had been knocked to the ground and had a gun pointed at her. Two men at the address offered a decidedly different account of what had taken place than what Williams told officers, according to Davis.

After sorting out the conflicting accounts and recovering a handgun at the scene, police decided to arrest Arin C. Leach, 48, on suspicion of assault. He was charged with third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Davis said Williams did not require medical attention.