Charges filed in shooting of 11-year-old in East St. Louis home, but suspect is at large

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office filed multiple felony charges against 25-year-old East St. Louis woman in connection with a shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy on April 14.

But Breona A. McClain, who police have said shot the child during a dispute with his mother, remains at large. She has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and mob action.

Bond for McClain was set at $75,000.

East St. Louis Police Chief Cantrell Patterson said at the time that the shooting occurred while two women argued with the victim’s mother over clothing they wanted returned. The shot was fired from outside the boy’s home but apparently went through a wall and struck the child, Patterson said.

The boy survived the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 39th Street shortly after midnight, Illinois State Police said.

Three juveniles also were charged in connection with the shooting:

A female, 15, faces one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of mob action.

A male, 16, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of mob action.

A male, 15, was charged with a single count of mob action.

The incident was investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of McClain is asked to contact PSEG agents at 618-571-5094.