New charges filed after social media threats against Iowa State University buildings

Two Iowa State University freshmen face new charges after their alleged involvement last month with anonymous posts on a social media platform that warned people to stay away from locations on campus at specific times.

Ty Jerman, 19, and Abdullateef Malallah, 18, both of Ames, had previously each been charged with one count of threat of terrorism after posts the two freshmen allegedly made Feb. 21 on Yik Yak.

The posts told people to stay away from Carver Hall and Parks Library at specific times the following afternoon.

Though the Iowa State University Police Department said in a news release that there was no indication there were associated plans to actually commit violence, court documents added that numerous people had contacted campus police and university administrators with concerns and some professors canceled or moved classes.

More: Two Iowa State freshmen arrested, face charges after social media threats against campus buildings

The campus police department said it had worked with the FBI and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation overnight on Feb. 21 to identify and monitor who had made the posts.

Campus police also on Feb. 23 obtained warrants to search Jerman's and Malallah's cellphones while they were in custody at Story County Jail and to search the students' residences in Ames or on campus, where police seized tablets and computers, court records show.

Jerman and Malallah — who authorities said were not connected and allegedly acted independently — no longer face threat of terrorism charges, but instead were charged Feb. 28 with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count each of first degree harassment.

The intimidation charge is still a felony, while the harassment charge is a misdemeanor.

Jerman and Malallah have both since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More on Iowa State: Iowa State's sport club safety plan in response to the crew club accident needs student feedback

Story continues

Bond had originally been set at $250,000 cash for both Iowa State students, but that was subsequently lowered Feb. 28 to $7,500 for Jerman and $12,500 for Malallah. Bond was then posted for both — though Malallah first had to turn his passport over to the Story County Sheriff.

Jerman and Malallah are being defended by separate West Des Moines attorneys. Both students currently have jury trials scheduled in May.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: 2 Iowa State students face new charges after alleged threats