Charges filed in south Seattle home invasion case

Charges have been filed against a man accused of breaking into a south Seattle home with a dowel and fighting with the homeowner, according to court documents.

Johnathan Scott Hanshaw was charged with burglary and attempted burglary for the events on March 27 in the 6600 block of Flora Avenue South in Seattle.

According to court documents, Hanshaw used a dowel to smash a window of a home, where the homeowner confronted him as Hanshaw climbed through the window.

The homeowner told Hanshaw to leave, but he entered the house and attempted to go upstairs.

A struggle ensued between Hanshaw and the homeowner, as the homeowner attempted to prevent Hanshaw from going upstairs where his family was.

A neighbor heard the struggle and came over to help.

With the neighbor’s help, the homeowner was able to get Hanshaw out of the house.

A few minutes later, Hanshaw attempted to enter a second home.

The owner of the second home told police Hanshaw attempted to open her front door.

She said the deadbolt was locked, but she was unable to lock the knob lock because Hanshaw kept turning it from the outside.

She told police she leaned against the door and held onto the knob to prevent Hanshaw from getting inside.

That’s where Seattle police located Hanshaw and placed him under arrest.

At Hanshaw’s court appearance on Wednesday, King County prosecutors asked a judge to hold Hanshaw in jail on $100,000 bail.

The judge released Hanshaw on his own personal recognizance.