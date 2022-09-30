Charges filed in stabbing incident

Sep. 30—Charges have been filed against two men in a stabbing case being investigated by the Stillwater Police Department.

Robert James Kerns is charged with one count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of stabbing a woman who was driving while he was a passenger in a car. Matthew David Kerns is being charged with a misdemeanor obstruction count.

According to a probable cause affidavit, SPD responded to Our Daily Bread after a person there said she fled a vehicle after witnessing a stabbing. She said a man and woman had gotten into an argument and the man stabbed the woman in the front of the neck with a small knife.

SPD reviewed security footage from Our Daily Bread and identified the suspect vehicle. As the passenger crawls out of window, the suspected victim is shown exiting the vehicle, and attempting to contact bystanders while pointing at her neck, according to the report. She then gets back into the vehicle.

Another detective was sent to the Stillwater Medical Emergency room to wait for a stabbing victim to arrive. Police say a vehicle entered the SMC parking lot from the south driven by a person later identified as Matthew Kerns driving the suspected victim. Police say after the victim exited the vehicle, Matthew attempted to leave but was placed in investigative detention.

Police say they noticed a hole at the base of the woman's neck with dried and fresh blood, and the officer believed he could hear air entering and exiting from the wound as she breathed.

According to the report, Matthew Kerns said the victim had told him she had been stabbed but would not say by whom. Police said Matthew told them his brother Robert had not been in the residence for several months. Another witness told police that Robert Kerns was inside the residence they were investigating. Police say they convinced Robert Kerns to come out of the residence and seized two knives found on his person.

The other witness said both Robert and the victim had arrived back at the house at the same time after the stabbing and were all arguing about how the victim was injured. The witness told police it was clear that Robert committed the stabbing.

Robert Kerns was detained and told police he would not speak without an attorney.

SMC reported the victim was transported to OU Medical.

Robert Kerns appeared in court Tuesday where bond was set at $50,000. He is due back in court Oct. 8.

Matthew Kerns posted bond Monday. He appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Oct. 14.