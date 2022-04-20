Charges filed stemming from standoff in Yale

Apr. 19—The Payne County District Attorney's Office filed charges Tuesday against John Higgins, the man involved in an armed standoff in Yale in early April.

Higgins was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, and domestic assault and battery. He was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of threatening to kill.

Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly requested the assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation because an officer with the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Unit shot Higgins. Higgins was then transported to St. John for "further medical treatment."

Agent Lynda Stevens wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Yale dispatch received a 911 open line call. When dispatch called the number back, a woman alleged Higgins pointed a gun at her head and said he would kill her and then kill himself.

The woman who called the police said Higgins held her by her hair, but she could get away from him and the residence. Higgins was still in residence with his mother. Yale Officer Ken Moore called Higgins and told him to come outside, and he refused.

"Higgins indicated to Moore he wasn't going to leave his residence alive, and if law enforcement came to his residence, he would get into a shoot-out with them," Stevens wrote. "Higgins told Moore he was not going back to prison."

At 10:25 a.m., the Special Operations Team was requested to assist with negotiation efforts with Higgins. The News Press was originally told Higgins had a hostage barricaded in residence with him. While negotiators were there, Higgins confirmed his mother was in the house with him, but he didn't want her harmed, and she was released at 12:02 p.m.

A criminal history check was conducted on Higgins, and law enforcement learned he had a felony conviction from 1992. In Oklahoma, it's illegal for someone to have a gun if they have a felony conviction on their record. The SOT located a .22 caliber pistol gun on Higgins.

The affidavit said negotiations were "futile," and at 2:32 p.m., police obtained a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Higgins. At 2:49 p.m., Higgins "came to the west door on the north side of the residence. Officers observed Higgins with a gun, and a member of the Special Operations' Team shot Higgins," Stevens wrote in the affidavit.

The Stillwater Police Department records said the officer who shot Higgins wasn't a member of SPD. The SOT has officers and deputies from several law enforcement departments in Payne County.

The probable cause affidavit submitted to the DA's office also added a kidnapping charge, but that was never filed.

Higgins is currently in the Payne County Jail. He appeared on the arraignment docket on Tuesday. His next court appearance and bond have not been set.