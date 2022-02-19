UPDATE: Charges filed after stolen SUV crashes after police chase

Feb. 18—A suspect now faces charges after an SUV stolen in Clark County crashed into another vehicle in Harrison Twp. Thursday morning after Huber Heights police called off its pursuit.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office approved charges on Friday against 29-year-old Ryan Christopher Jones, including failure to comply, weapons under disability, receiving stolen property (both firearm and motor vehicle), vehicular assault and aggravated menacing, said Sgt. Brian Carr of the Huber Heights Police Division.

Jones is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

A man called Huber Heights dispatchers around 8:35 p.m. to report he was driving behind his girlfriend's SUV that was stolen, and that they were headed west on Fishburg Road, police said.

The caller said the suspect had a gun and pointed it at him when he drove beside the vehicle, police said.

An officer who saw the SUV attempted to stop it, and because of the robbery with a gun the officer pursued the suspect when he did not pull over, Huber Heights police said. The chase continued south on Rip Rap Road, onto Webster Street and then north onto Dixie Drive. The officer ended the chase as it neared a school zone.

The SUV continued on Dixie Drive and hit another vehicle turning left onto the road. The second vehicle then struck a coin-operated laundry business, police said.

Two medics were called to the crash reported at 8:41 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The driver of the second vehicle was examined by Harrison Twp. EMS and the suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Huber Heights police.

Police found a gun in the SUV that reported stolen out of Columbus.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation into the stolen vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Huber Heights police will investigate the fleeing and eluding as well as the receiving stolen property and aggravated robbery portion of the case.