Charges filed after Turner Dairy Farm tractor found parked in nearby driveway

Oct. 17—A Salem man was arrested Sunday on theft charges after state police said they found a missing farm tractor worth $15,000 parked at his home, according to court papers.

Gary A. Lauffer, 54, told troopers that he took the tractor from a nearby dairy farm to do work on his property.

Police were notified by Turner Dairy Farm officials Friday afternoon that a red International farm tractor was missing from a barn on their Bell Township property. The tractor was spotted by farmers and police about a mile away parked in Lauffer's McQuaide Drive driveway.

He didn't have permission to use or take it, according to court papers.

A serial number found on the farm tractor at Lauffer's property matched that of one given to investigators by Turner's officials. The tractor also had a Turner's sticker on its hood, police said.

Lauffer is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. An attorney was not listed in online court records. A Nov. 14 preliminary hearing is set.

He previously served three to 23 months in jail on burglary and theft charges stemming from a 2018 incident, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .