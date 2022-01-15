Charges filed in vandalism of downtown Frederick dog statue

Jan. 14—Frederick police have charged an individual they say damaged the iconic statue of "Charity" the dog earlier this week.

Police identified Keith Allen Worthington, 58, of Frederick, as the person they say severely damaged the statue that has stood outside the building now occupied by Federated Charities since 1858.

The statue, a staple of downtown Frederick, was found to have been pushed off its pedestal on Tuesday morning, with two of its legs being torn off in the process.

Court records show Worthington was charged with a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. He has a court date scheduled in Frederick District Court for March 1.

A Facebook fundraiser organized by Federated Charities to repair the statue has raised more than $10,000. The statue, dubbed "Charity," was only recently restored at a cost of $12,000.

Follow Patrick Kernan on Twitter: @PatKernan