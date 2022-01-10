Charges filed in vehicle burglary spree, other thefts in 3 local towns

Jan. 10—Glastonbury, Manchester, and East Hartford police served arrest warrants last week on an already-jailed 18-year-old New Britain man, charging him with numerous vehicle-related crimes, including a Manchester car burglary in which the victim reported that a gun was pointed at her and a vehicle burglary spree in Glastonbury.

The crimes Marquees Rodriguez is accused of committing all occurred in the 15 days from Nov. 9 to Nov. 23. He had turned 18 on Oct. 20, making him an adult for legal purposes.

Hartford police arrested Rodriguez in a stolen vehicle on Nov. 23 and charged him with a number of crimes committed that day, including stealing a firearm and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Rodriguez has been in jail since that arrest, for which his bond was set at $500,000, online records show. Bonds in the eight criminal cases filed against him since then have brought the total to $775,000.

Rodriguez is being held at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire. He is next due Jan. 20 in Hartford Superior Court and Feb. 10 in Manchester Superior Court.

Glastonbury police said in a Facebook post they received numerous complaints on the morning of Nov. 15 about car burglaries involving a gray Infiniti sedan:

—At 8:36 a.m., a citizen reported that three or four teenagers wearing masks had gotten out of a silver sedan and had run onto properties on Kinne Road.

—At 8:46 a.m., a citizen reported that four males in a gray Infiniti were trying to steal a vehicle on Kreiger Lane. A witness got the Infiniti's license plate number, enabling police to determine that it had been stolen in Bloomfield.

—At 9:03 a.m., a woman reported that her wallet and credit cards had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the end of a walking trail at 206 House St. "Multiple fraudulent charges were made on these cards," police said.

—At 9:39 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a male enter his vehicle at 115 Glastonbury Blvd. and steal a license plate off another vehicle.

Later that day, Glastonbury police officers and members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force spotted the stolen Infiniti driving in Hartford. Although the car "eluded police," Rodriguez was identified as the driver, Glastonbury police said. They didn't explain how the identification was made.

The Infiniti was recovered the next day in West Hartford, police say.

After Rodriguez's Nov. 23 arrest by Hartford police "further investigative efforts" identified him as one of the teens who had burglarized the vehicles in Glastonbury on Nov. 15, police say.

Rodriguez is facing a charge of first-degree threatening in a Manchester case that also includes charges of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and first-degree reckless endangerment. Lt. Ryan Shea, the Manchester police spokesman, said a victim of the Nov. 22 car burglary reported that a gun was pointed at her.

In the Glastonbury case, Rodriguez is facing two felony counts of third-degree burglary, two misdemeanor counts of sixth-degree larceny, and a number of other charges.

East Hartford police have charged Rodriguez with three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, all occurring Nov. 9 — and each carrying up to 20 years in prison. They have also charged him with a third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny committed Nov. 15 and six counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary on Nov. 20 and 21.

Lt. Joshua Litwin, the East Hartford police spokesman, said in an email this morning that his department's cases involved "auto thefts as well as other crimes."

