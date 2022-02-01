Charges filed in weekend self-defense shooting

Feb. 1—A Joplin man is facing three felony counts in connection with a shooting incident early Saturday morning in the 700 block of West 21st Street.

Robert M. Nevels, 33, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to jail.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis said homeowner Brian L. Sooter, 47, told police that Nevels pulled a gun on him at his residence and that he defended himself by pulling out his own gun and firing a shot at him. Davis said Nevels was not hit by the round, but Sooter then struck him with his gun and Nevels sustained facial injuries requiring treatment at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

About 18 grams of methamphetamine purportedly were found in Nevels' possession when he was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and delivery of a controlled substance.