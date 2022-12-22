Charges filed after woman's nude video posted online without permission

Dec. 21—MANKATO — A woman faces a felony charge after reportedly posting a nude video of a woman on Facebook without her permission.

Takajwok Obach Ochan, 21, was recently charged in Nicollet County District Court for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. She was also charged with a gross misdemeanor related to the allegation.

A woman told North Mankato police that Ochan had visited her home on June 17 to try on swimsuits, according to a criminal complaint. She said she knew Ochan had taken a video while she was unclothed but didn't consent to her posting it on social media.

The video was reportedly online for about nine hours before the woman found out about it. Police say she reached out to Ochan to remove it, and Ochan complied.

After reviewing the video, police met with Ochan. She reportedly said she was mad at the woman when she posted the video without permission, according to the complaint.

The charges are among a string filed against Ochan this year. Most recently, she was charged with felony assault in November after an allegation of spitting in a Blue Earth County jail worker's face.

Earlier this year, she was charged with two felonies for domestic assault in July and five felonies related to assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and violating a no contact order in September.

In both cases, a court-ordered examiner determined she wasn't competent to face the charges.

Last week, Blue Earth County District Judge Gregory Anderson ordered the earlier incompetency finding to be applied to the case against Ochan for reportedly spitting on the jail worker, according to court documents.

Ochan's first appearance in the nude video case is scheduled for Jan. 3.

