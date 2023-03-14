Charges: Former St. Thomas track member sexually assaulted freshman at off-campus party

A freshman University of St. Thomas track athlete blacked out after drinking alcohol given to her by teammates and woke up to a former member of the school’s men’s track team sexually assaulting her, according to a criminal complaint.

Jack Samuel Osborne, 23, of St. Paul, has been charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the March 5 assault in his bedroom at an off-campus house in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Osborne was a member of the St. Thomas track and field team until spring 2020. He graduated last May and is no longer enrolled at St. Thomas, the university said in an emailed statement.

Osborne was charged Monday by summons. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance April 13. An attorney for Osborne is not listed in court records.

According to the complaint:

Police responded to an area hospital March 7 on a sexual assault report. The woman told police she went to an “initiation party” for her track team around 7:30 p.m. March 5 and that she and others were served alcoholic drinks made by older track team members. She recalled drinking a vodka cranberry drink and three hard seltzers.

At about 9 p.m., the woman and her teammates went to a house of a member of the men’s track team. She recalled feeling highly intoxicated and vomiting in the bathroom at the party.

She told police she blacked out and woke up to Osborne sexually assaulting her.

She described “being in a state of shock and not able to move or say anything,” then blacked out again, the complaint read.

She recalled regaining consciousness, and that one of her teammates entered the bedroom and asked what was going on. The teammate talked to Osborne, who left.

The captains of the women’s track team brought her back to her dorm room.

Her sister told police she called the afternoon of March 6 and told her she was drunk at a party and raped. She told her to go to the hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination and filed a police report. During the exam, she reported that she had never met Osborne before that night.

Story continues

Police spoke with several people who were at the party, including two who said the woman and Osborne were both drunk.

A captain of the women’s track team said she saw the woman on a couch crying and offered to help. She said the woman “kept saying she didn’t know who he was and she didn’t say yes,” the complaint states. The captain helped carry her to a car because she was unable to walk.

When Osborne was arrested, he denied any wrongdoing and chose not to speak with police. He underwent a suspect sexual assault examination pursuant to a search warrant.

A forensic sample tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the woman’s DNA in Osborne’s bedroom.

St. Thomas said in its statement: “All sexual misconduct allegations that are reported to the university are taken seriously and handled in accordance with our processes. Per educational privacy laws, we are unable to disclose information regarding complaints by or disciplinary actions taken against current and former students.”

Related Articles