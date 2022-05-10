Charges forwarded in Pullman animal hoarding case

May 10—The Pullman Police Department on Monday announced it forwarded multiple felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against two people related to a case where 13 dead animals were found inside a Pullman apartment in March.

In a news release, Police Chief Gary Jenkins stated that the charges against 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 21-year-old Carson Hammer were forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office following 300 hours of investigation.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said Monday morning his office is reviewing the police report and will make a decision on what criminal charges to bring "in the near future."

On March 16, Pullman code enforcement officers followed up on a report of deceased animals and unsanitary conditions at an apartment in The Ruckus housing community on Terre View Drive.

They executed a search warrant and allegedly found multiple deceased animals, including one dog, four sugar gliders, three ferrets, one rat, one mouse, one bearded dragon, one gecko and one ball python. They also allegedly found several living animals including two dogs, two cats, two hedgehogs, one tortoise, one bearded dragon and one leopard gecko.

The live animals were transported to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for evaluation and treatment and some of them were later taken to the Whitman County Humane Society. Many animals were found to be dehydrated and in poor overall health.

According to the news release, the live animals remain in custody of the Pullman Police Department and continue to make progress under the care of WSU and the Humane Society.

Animals will be available for adoption through the Humane Society as health allows.