Charges: Hastings man arrested for DWI had a 0.38 BAC and 2-year-old daughter in car
A Hastings man who was pulled over Tuesday in Cottage Grove had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit to drive and his 2-year-old daughter and three bottles of vodka in the car, according to police.
On Wednesday, Washington County prosecutors charged the man — 35-year-old Matthew Reno Quade — with child endangerment and two counts of driving while intoxicated. All the charges are gross misdemeanors.
Cottage Grove officers pulled over Quade near the northbound U.S. 61 off-ramp at 80th Street just after 5 p.m. Prior to the stop, officers saw Quade swerving outside his lane, following cars too closely and nearly causing rear-end crashes, according to the charges.
Quade smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glossy, watery eyes, charges say. His 2-year-old daughter was the lone passenger in the car, according to police. Bottles of Phillips, Smirnoff and Taaka vodka were found in the car.
After field sobriety tests, Quade was taken to the Washington County jail on suspected drunken driving. He consented to a breath test, which showed a 0.38 BAC, charges allege. The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is 0.08.
Quade made an initial court appearance Wednesday and was released from jail the same day after posting $12,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court July 13.
Quade was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in November 2005 in Hennepin County and sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.
