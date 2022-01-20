Charges held against Wisconsin man in Bedford County shooting; local man says TV portrayal of 'protestors' prompted him to grab shotgun and confront BLM marchers

Jan. 20—BEDFORD — Charges were held for court Wednesday against a Milwaukee man charged in a U.S. Route 30 shooting during a 2020 civil rights march after a state police investigator testified that blood with his DNA was found on a pistol left on the road.

Orsino Von Thurman's preliminary hearing also included testimony from the man with whom he exchanged gunfire, Terry Myers, who admitted in court that he reached for his shotgun and walked one-eighth of a mile after hearing "protesters" were outside his father's home near Schellsburg.

"I thought, 'Well, protesters,' so I grabbed the shotgun," Terry Myers told Thurman's defense attorney, Turhan Jenkins, during cross-examination.

The Milwaukee group stopped outside the garage that night during an 800-mile trek to Washington, D.C., to mark the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

To Terry Myers, the term "protesters" invoked images "like you see on TV" of people marching down city streets, burning things to the ground, he said.

Myers didn't see that as he traveled up this hill that night. But he said several of the group's headlights were shining toward his father's house.

And three people seemed to be using flashlights to gaze through the windows of the family's auto garage shop, he said.

Terry Myers said he issued a warning. Lifting his shotgun high, he said he fired once toward the sky, and then discharged another round.

It prompted the trio on the lower side of the property to run away, but he said he wasn't able to see how many people remained toward the front of the property.

Elmer Myers said he did not tell his son to bring a gun, adding he told him, "Be careful. It looks like there's kids here."

Troopers unable to respond

Before dialing his son, Elmer Myers said he first contacted state police to report the caravan of 10 or more "trespassing" cars, but was told the barracks — more than 10 minutes away — was unable to immediately send officers to respond.

From his rural porch, the 72-year-old man said, he heard his son's shotgun before Terry Myers came into view at the Route 30 garages.

Jenkins asked Elmer Myers if he witnessed which direction the shotgun was fired.

"I don't know where he fired them," he responded.

But seconds after the blasts echoed, Terry Myers told the group to "get the (expletive) out" as he crossed the road near the garages and went into his front yard, he testified.

Jenkins asked Terry Myers if he mentioned anything about the garage being their family's "property," and he responded that he did not believe so.

Terry Myers said he reloaded his shotgun after firing two rounds.

He said the weapon was still pointed forward but he angled the barrel toward the ground rather than straight ahead, using his arms in court to explain himself.

Within seconds — 47 seconds after Terry Myers fired the warning shots, according to Trooper Adam Zinn — a "muzzle flash" sparked in his direction from the crowd across from him, Terry Myers said. Thurman allegedly fired that shot.

From behind his father's truck, he fired back, he testified, telling the court he wasn't sure who fired at him in that moment.

'We're gonna die here tonight'

"I was thinking ... we're gonna die here tonight," Terry Myers told Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.

At that point, marchers still at the scene fled into their vehicles and headed west, he said.

Myers said he later spotted a dent in the bumper of his father's 1997 F-250 — just three feet from where he stood — and testified that it must have been struck that night.

Zinn said there was no evidence on the bumper, but said the projectile might have ricocheted.

He said there was also no evidence of the direction Myers fired his shotgun that night. But Myers' testimony and a lack of evidence to the contrary both supported their case that no one was in jeopardy from the birdshot blasts.

Terry Myers is awaiting trial in April on reckless endangerment and harassment charges stemming from his alleged actions that night.

Recollection questioned

Jenkins questioned Myers' recollection of the events.

He asked Zinn about testimony from marchers that someone was "shooting at us" — and was later able to get the trooper to acknowledge that video captured at the scene contradicted Terry Myers' testimony that he was stationary in the moments before someone fired at him.

Zinn said some recordings showed Myers advancing onto the road in the area where the group gathered.

But Zinn said the video — Facebook Live recordings posted by the Milwaukee marchers — also provided evidence that the 9 mm pistol was fired toward Myers a fraction of a second before Thurman fired back.

He also said it captured the group being told at least six times to leave and then Thurman saying, "There's no need to be violent," just before the men exchanged shots.

Police who arrived on the scene found the 9 mm handgun discarded on the road when they arrived. One bullet traveled through the residential garage beside Elmer Myers' home, Zinn said.

Thurman was treated for facial injuries at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, and a DNA sample matched blood found at the scene, Zinn added.

Charges upheld

Jenkins sought to have the defiant trespass charge against Thurman dismissed, saying no proof was offered to support the charge.

But Childers-Potts countered that her office's burden at the preliminary level is solely to show a case can be made that the crimes were committed.

District Judge Brian Baker supported Potts' argument, holding all charges for trial.

Thurman and Terry Myers both faced a list of charges several months later, but the most serious charges against Myers were dropped after a June 2021 preliminary hearing at which Thurman did not appear for court.

Thurman had to be extradited from Illinois in December to face his charges, which include attempted aggravated assault, unlawful weapon possession and simple assault.

He was considered a fugitive until he was arrested in Illinois and charged with leading police on a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle.

Thurman remains in Bedford County Jail on $350,000 bond, a sum Jenkins tried to have lowered without success.

Childers-Potts reminded the judge that Thurman had to be extradited through a warrant by the governor to face his charges and has a history of fleeing police, including his chase arrest in DeWitt County, Illinois, last year.

When Jenkins responded that his client was looking to relocate to the Bedford area, Childers-Potts responded that there was "zero reason" for that.

"He's a threat to any community," she said.