Charges held for court in Bedford County crossbow killing

Jun. 3—A Northumberland County man will face trial in Bedford County, accused of fatally shooting another man with a crossbow.

Charges against Alec Paul Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, were held for court following a hearing at Bedford County Central Court, online court records show.

Rhoads faces homicide charges, including first- and third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, for his role in the death of 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter of Claysburg, inside a Liberty Township home.

State police said Rhoads has offered several different stories about what happened that day, telling police he's never been to the residence.

Police said he also told a woman that Lingenfelter was using the weapon — and, after being confronted, that the weapon fired while Rhoads was loading it "to put it down."

A woman who was inside the home said she was standing next to Lingenfelter, who was in a bedroom, when an arrow struck him in the throat, causing him to fall onto a bed.

Rhoads allegedly fled the residence before police arrived.

Rhoads, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is being represented by Public Defender Karen Sue Hickey

All charges were held for court, including counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.