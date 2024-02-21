Charges held for court in man's death

Feb. 21—SHARON — A witness testified Wednesday against a Sharpsville resident arrested in connection with a man who died after being attacked Feb. 5.

Eric Wayne Lomax, 63, Sharpsville, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.

District Judge Travis P. Martwinski held the charges over to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

Lomax is accused of attacking Edward Reedy, 35, Sharpsville, who died Feb. 5 after police found him, injured, outside a home in Sharon.

Sharon police responded at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 5 to a report of a trespasser at 752 New Castle Ave., where they found Reedy, who had a head injury.

Sharon Patrolman Ryan Polichena testified Wednesday that officers found Reedy, with blood around his head, started life-saving measures and got a pulse. However, Reedy died at 9:07 p.m. in Sharon Regional Health System.

Jeffrey Otis, 63, Sharon, testified that he saw what happened between Reedy and Lomax.

He said his friend, Reedy, was outside when Lomax came up to him. Otis heard a gunshot then a loud bang, which was Reedy getting slammed into the garage. He said he saw that Lomax had a pistol in his right hand and that he hit Reedy in the head with it twice. Then he watched Lomax run back to his vehicle.

Otis testified that he heard Lomax threaten to kill Reedy if he did not pay him back money that he owed him.

After Lomax left, Otis went to see if his friend was alright and he tapped him, but he did not move. Otis said he was scared and ran away to a friend's house.

Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist from the Erie County Coroner's Office, performed an autopsy on Reedy, but the findings did not conclusively establish that the attack caused Reedy's death, which prevented the filing of homicide charges, Sharon detective Sgt. Justin Riley said.

"The victim had prior medical issues, so it cannot be proven by the pathologist that it was a homicide," Riley said. "We're looking into other things though."

Defense Attorney James M. Goodwin requested that Lomax's bond be changed to house arrest due to medical issues that the jail is not handling.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Acker objected and said that Lomax was out on bond on a separate case when this incident happened.

"He has a history of violent offenses dating back four decades," Acker said.

Martwinski denied the change in bond, and left Lomax in Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Lomax's next court appearance in the Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for April 23.

