Charges held for court in West Brunswick Twp. standoff

Dec. 17—ORWIGSBURG — All charges were held over for court Friday against a West Brunswick Twp. man involved in a Dec. 1 standoff at 430 Rausch Road.

Police allege that John D. Kramer fired upon them from the house toward the end of the hours-long standoff which concluded with his apprehension and transport to a trauma center in Lehigh Valley.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and authorities have released no information on any injuries Kramer suffered.

During an hour-long preliminary hearing, Kramer appeared by videoconference before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina.

Serina ordered the following charges held for court: four felony counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with attempt to cause injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and four misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of crime remain.

Assistant Public Defender Christopher M. Riedlinger asked for the dismissal of the four attempted homicide charges, saying the prosecution did not prove a prima facie case. Jennifer N. Foose, assistant district attorney, represented the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Kramer waived his right to a hearing on other misdemeanor charges, one each of simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

A felony charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn by the prosecution because Foose said they didn't have the evidence to prove it. Those charges resulted from an earlier, related incident on Dec. 1, in which police allege Kramer threatened to shoot Tyler Atling, who called police.

Five members of the state police testified regarding the standoff.

Matthew Wysocky, a member of the state police Special Emergency Response Team, said he arrived and drove a small, armored vehicle toward the home. Other members of the team were nearby, about 50 to 70 yards away.

Attempts had been made to contact Kramer by cellphone, Wysocky was told. Lights and a PA system were used to get the attention of Kramer, to no avail.

He said that he then drove the vehicle toward a window and, using a mechanical arm of the vehicle, broke the glass of a first-floor room. He was immediately met with gunfire. He estimated seven or eight shots were fired, with three of them hitting the vehicle.

"He was behind the curtain at the time," Wysocky said of Kramer.

Wysocky said the bullets were from what he believed to be a small caliber handgun.

"Were you injured in any way as a result of this incident," Foose asked.

"No," Wysocky said.

Riedlinger asked Wysocky how long the team was at the property before he used the vehicle to break the glass.

Wysocky said that he, police and the SERT were at the property for hours before deploying the vehicle.

Riedlinger asked if he saw the gun in Kramer's hand, to which Wysocky said "no."

Wysocky then said Kramer was the only one in the home, something the others who testified confirmed.

Cpl. Jordan Hauck, a SERT member, said he was about 70 yards away and "almost immediately" when the window broke, approximately six shots were fired. Hauck also could not see Kramer discharge the weapon, although he later saw him in the window after the shooting stopped.

Cpl. Michael Lang, a SERT member, was also there. He heard numerous shots, which he said started "seconds" after the window broke.

Cpl. Brian Atkinson, another member of the team, said he was about 100 yards from the home. He was able to see the trail of smoke from the bullets. He could not say how many shots were fired.

State police Trooper Justin Bedford, the one who wrote the charges against Kramer, testified about Kramer leaving the home.

"He had his hands up; his hands were empty," he said.

Kramer was walking by a vehicle parked in front of the home when for some reason, he turned around and went back toward the home. Bedford said the SERT approached him before he made entry and took him into custody, but not without incident.

"There was some sort of struggle," Bedford said.

Kramer was taken to a trauma center in Northampton County after the incident.

Both attorneys declined comment after the preliminary hearing on the case.

Kramer remains in Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $1 million bail as set previously by Serina.

