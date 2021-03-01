Charges: Illicit drug deal connected to fatal shooting in Meeker County

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A 23-year-old man was charged Monday with assault in connection with his friend fatally shooting a 42-year-old man during a drug-related confrontation in a rural Meeker County home.

Byron J. Jackson, of nearby Hutchinson, was charged in District Court with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault following the killing of Devon Remmel, 42, of Acton Township, at a residence south of Grove City.

Jackson remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The alleged shooter, a 23-year-old man from Hutchinson, has yet to be arrested or charged.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jackson, his friend and two other men were in a basement Friday night of a home in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue.

Under questioning by a law enforcement two days after the shooting, Jackson said he and his friend went to the home to buy illicit drugs. An argument started over the transaction, and Jackson pushed one of the other men to the floor hard enough to break the man's arm and dislocate his shoulder.

Jackson said he and his friend began to drive off, but they were blocked by a pickup truck in front occupied by Remmel and another vehicle in back occupied by the two men from the basement.

The men began arguing, and Jackson's friend then shot Remmel in the head, according to Jackson.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

