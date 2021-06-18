Charges imminent after agents raid illegal grow

Jun. 18—State narcotics agents believe a large growing operation raided this week in Muskogee County is part of a "Hispanic criminal network" that distributes marijuana to locations outside Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs shut down operations Monday at a 40-acre site near South 74th Street and West Chimney Mountain Road. Agents seized about 24,000 plants that were being grown without a commercial business license required in Oklahoma for medical marijuana.

OBNDD spokesman Mark Woodward said agents acted on one of 50 to 70 tips received each week from across the state from neighbors, farmers and competing businesses. He said agents fielded the tip about the Muskogee County grow operation several weeks ago.

"A deeper look showed they had no license and had made no effort to obtain a license," Woodward said. "This was certainly an illegal grow — there will be charges filed. We are still working to identify the property owner and those in charge of trafficking."

Woodward said the 20 to 30 workers found on the premises when agents arrived are being considered potential victims of forced labor. He said the Hispanic men "willingly claimed to be a victim," but they "were forced to live in deplorable conditions."

"They lived in make-shift shanties, and they had no electricity and no running water," Woodward said. "They appeared to be bathing and washing their clothes in a stagnant creek nearby."

The men reportedly told agents they would receive a percentage of the profits for their labor. They had not been paid for what work they had performed at the site.

Woodward said at least one arrest is imminent in what was described as an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this grow operation or suspect any illegal drug or human trafficking to OBNDD agents.

The agency's toll-free number is (800) 522-8031. Tipsters may remain anonymous.