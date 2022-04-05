Charges increased for Miamisburg woman in crash that killed Hamilton motorcyclist

Apr. 5—A 22-year-old Miamisburg woman is facing vehicular homicide charges for a crash last summer that killed a Hamilton motorcyclist in Jefferson Twp.

Ashley Nicole Eads pleaded not guilty Monday during her arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division for misdemeanor vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Eads was driving a work van around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021, when she stopped on Infirmary Road for the stop sign at state Route 4 and then entered the intersection, according to a crash report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lanny Hacker, 71, of Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood, was riding his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on state Route 4 when he collided with the work van that failed to yield the right of way, the crash report stated. Hacker was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Eads was charged in October with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and for a right of way violation, but the case was dismissed Nov. 23, court records show.

Charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter were filed in January, and Eads was issued a summons to appear Feb. 8 for her arraignment. However, she did not appear in court and a summons did not reach her because she no longer lived at the address on file. The arraignment then was rescheduled to Feb. 25. When Eads again did not appear and another summons did not reach her, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Eads was arrested Saturday afternoon and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains held on a $5,000 bond.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 11, court records show.