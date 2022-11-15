Charges: Inmate reportedly spit in jail worker's face

Nov. 14—MANKATO — Police say a Mankato woman spat in a custody officer's face at the Blue Earth County jail.

Takajwok Obach Ochan, 21, was recently charged with felony assault related to the allegation in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the custody officer was escorting Ochan from a meeting room back to a cell Nov. 1 when Ochan "spat directly into" the officer's face.

The officer said Ochan also spit toward staff once they brought her to her cell, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the incident.

