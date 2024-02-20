New charges involve images of sex act by minor

Feb. 19—TRINITY — A 53-year-old Trinity man arrested last week in eastern North Carolina with a 16-year-old Thomasville girl now faces charges in Randolph County regarding images or recordings of sexual activity involving a minor.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office did not say the two arrests are related, but Lawrence Nathaniel Chandler was arrested Feb. 9 in Johnston County after an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper stopped his car, and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report the next day of a possible sex offense upon a minor.

Following an investigation of the allegations, Chandler was arrested Feb. 16 on Starlette Lane and charged with eight counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Actions that can lead to that charge include encouraging a minor to engage in sexual activity for a live performance or for the creation of images, or producing the recording or images.

Chandler was being held at the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed.