Charges in KCK cold cases still have families looking for closure

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For some families in cold case homicides, the dogged question of “why?” still has no good answer, even after police named a suspect.

The feeling followed dramatic revelations Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, where police revealed they have identified multiple people accused in four murders — most decades old.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman suggested one suspect could be connected to more deaths beyond the two killings for which he’s now charged.

Gary Dion Davis, 52, is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s currently in the Wyandotte County jail on a $500 million bond.

“Based on him killing two women, most likely he’s killed more,” Oakman said Wednesday.

Police said he was working as an on-the-road trucker, a career suggesting that he got around to many other parts of the country.

The charges come decades after the deaths of two woman: Sameemah Musawwir, found stabbed to death in a vacant home on Lafayette Avenue in 1996, and Christina King, who was found beaten to death behind an abandoned building in 1998.

Two years ago, FOX4 attended a vigil as King’s daughter, April Parks, called for answers.

“Who did it? Why? How could they do that to such a young person? She was only 26. And like, her autopsy there were so many injuries and so many abrasions and bruises. I just don’t understand what she could have done that bad to deserve that,” Parks said.

Now police and prosecutors said they have a suspect.

“DNA evidence from both murder scenes match the known DNA profile of Gary Dion Davis,” Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said.

But the question of “why” is still challenging in these two cases and in another described Wednesday.

“Dion Estell was found shot to death and lying in a creek bed in the 3500 block of 18th street in Kansas City, Kansas. He was just 16 years old,” Oakman said.

Police said Leon Caldwell, now in hospice at Lansing Prison, confessed to the killing after telling a cellmate.

Dion’s older brother Daniel Estell said there is a sense of relief — but still more questions.

“We all want to know why you killed him. What was your reason? At that early age … He was a kid. He didn’t know better. He was just trying to find his life,” Daniel Estell said.

“There had to be other people there, and I deep deep down inside feel like there was somebody else there with him while he killed my brother,” Daniel Estell said.

