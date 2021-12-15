Charges: Le Sueur man assaulted boy, police

Dec. 14—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man allegedly punched a child he knows, got behind the wheel while intoxicated, then assaulted and threatened responding police officers.

Bryan William Fries, 38, was charged with felony domestic assault, two counts of gross misdemeanor assaulting police, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor marijuana possession Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

Fries punched a boy in the face at his residence on Saturday, the charges say.

When police arrived Fries had gone outside and was in the driver's seat of a running vehicle. A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15.

Fries then allegedly kicked two Le Sueur police officers multiple times and also head-butted one of the officers while resisting arrest.

After he was subdued he reportedly screamed racial slurs at one of the officers and made threats toward officers, including to slit their throats.

A machete and seven baggies with small amounts of marijuana were found in his vehicle, according to the court complaint.

Last week Fries was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in alleged assaults on a woman, a young man and a child he knows in October 2020 and for felony fleeing police in early 2021 after allegedly violating the domestic assault restraining order. Other assault charges and a restraining order violation charge were dismissed in plea deals.

In both cases he was sentenced to time served (four days) and probation.