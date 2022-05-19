Charges: Le Sueur man sold fentanyl that caused overdose

May 19—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed in December, resulting in officers needing to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan on her.

Nolan Patrick Moriarty, 33, was charged with a felony for causing great bodily harm by the distribution of drugs Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A woman told police in April that Moriarty sold her a gram of fentanyl for $160 on Dec. 15, according to a criminal complaint. Her son reportedly later woke up after hearing weird noises to find her unconscious.

An officer arrived and administered Narcan, leading her to sit up and breathe, according to the complaint.

The woman reported she had been buying methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from Moriarty exclusively since July. The effects of the drugs weren't enough for her, so she said she asked Moriarty for something stronger and he sold her fentanyl.

She then wanted more, resulting in him selling her another gram. The woman said she passed out after consuming the fentanyl and didn't remember anything else until she woke up in an ambulance.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola