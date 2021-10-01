New charges leveled against Baltimore Police officer in Gun Trace Task Force fallout

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer, already awaiting trial for charges that he stole money from a drug bust, was hit with new accusations Thursday that he kept money returned to him by a confidential informant in a separate investigation.

Federal prosecutors obtained a superseding indictment against Ethan Glover, who was assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force and was charged as investigators continued to probe the fallout of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

Glover was charged in April with taking money from a massive cocaine bust in 2016, with prosecutors alleging that he stole $10,000 and hid it in his refrigerator.

The new indictment additionally charges Glover with stealing money that he had given to an informant in 2018.

In August 2018, Glover was contacted by an informant who said he had information about a vehicular homicide. Glover offered the informant compensation, and the informant visited the DEA’s Baltimore office and Glover filled out paperwork indicating he gave the informant $1,000, the indictment says.

At some point after the meeting, prosecutors say, the informant changed his mind about cooperating and met Glover in a parking lot to return the money. But Glover never returned the funds to the department, the indictment says.

His defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, could not immediately be reached for comment. Glover remains a member of the Baltimore Police Department, suspended without pay.

Glover joined the BPD in 2003 had been assigned to a DEA task force since 2013.

Before facing charges of his own, he served as a prosecution witness at the 2018 trial of former Gun Trace Task Force members Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. He was in the same police academy class as Gun Trace Task Force Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, who is serving 25 years in federal prison for stealing money and dealing drugs, among other crimes.

The previous charges against Glover filed in the spring stemmed from a DEA case in April 2016, in which authorities “recovered three duffel bags containing large amounts of cash and a handwritten document with currency totals stating there was $2,427,900 in the house.”

Prosecutors say Glover turned in $9,775 less than what was recovered from the scene, and hid the money at his then-girlfriend’s home, in her bathroom. He bought his then-girlfriend a pair of $300 shoes from a mall in Pennsylvania, and the girlfriend said she saw a “large sum” of money hidden in his refrigerator in June 2016.

While the Gun Trace Task Force fallout has largely wound down, Glover’s case is not the only connected to the task force still pending. Robert Hankard could go to trial next spring on charges that he participated in a BB gun planting incident in 2014, entering a motel room a year later without a warrant and removing drugs to justify a search, and searched a North Baltimore apartment without a warrant.

Keith Gladstone, who has pleaded guilty to helping plant the BB gun in 2019, is awaiting sentencing pending the resolution of Hankard’s case. He was Hankard’s sergeant, and remains free on pretrial supervision.

And in California, Joshua Markanson is awaiting trial on gun crimes in a case investigated by a former Baltimore police detective-turned-ATF agent who admitted to the FBI that while in Baltimore he stole money, participated in warrantless searches and used off-the-books GPS trackers, among other things. The former officer, Matthew Ryckman, has not been charged for his admissions.

Despite Ryckman’s admissions, authorities there are still moving forward with the case, saying none of its evidence against Markanson is “directly dependent” on Ryckman or a paid informant he brought with him from Baltimore to Sacramento.