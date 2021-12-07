Charges likely after Ada fire reveals pot-growing operation

Dec. 6—ADA — An indoor marijuana cultivation operation was discovered Saturday in Ada after a fire that left one person in a Toledo hospital and several persons homeless.

The Ada Liberty Fire Department and the Ada Police Department were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to 220 S. Gilbert Street, Ada, a three-unit apartment house, on a report of an active fire, according to a report from the Ada Police Department.

Upon officers' arrival, all occupants of the apartments were evacuated. The tenant of the subject apartment was transported to a Lima hospital and subsequently flown to a hospital in Toledo for treatment.

Ada Police Chief Mike Harnishfeger said the name of the individual is not be released at this time because the incident remains under investigation. Criminal charges are expected to be filed at some point, the chief said.

In the course of their investigation, the Ada Police Department discovered a large marijuana grow operation as well as an unknown lab processing area within the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Police confiscated the marijuana grow operation and are currently investigating the contents and makeup of the lab processing area, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Several families were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was involved to provide housing for those affected.

The Ada Police Department was assisted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office Crime Task Force, as well as those agencies already mentioned.