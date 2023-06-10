New charges lodged against jailed man

Jun. 9—An incarcerated man is facing new felony charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Charles Haggerty is serving a prison sentence for his conviction for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release from Fridley. A January trial in Fayette County Circuit Court ended with Haggerty taking a plea, Fridley noted.

News of Haggerty's conviction prompted another victim to come forward to allege sexual abuse by Haggerty.

Following the more recent allegations, Haggerty, 46, has been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. All are felonies, and Haggerty will await court proceedings on the new charges.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.

